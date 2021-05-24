기사 본문 영역

LEE ON S. KOREA-U.S. SUMMIT
입력 2021.05.24 (15:05) 수정 2021.05.24 (16:47) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Unification Minister Lee In-young says the latest summit between South Korea and the U.S. has created sufficient conditions to resume dialogue and improve relations between the two Koreas as well as between Pyongyang and Washington. Lee delivered the assessment in a radio interview Monday. Regarding concerns that Pyongyang might be provoked by the Moon-Biden joint statement touching on North Korean human rights conditions, the minister said the current U.S. perspectives are more flexible than those of the Trump administration and that it is also positive to comprehensively approach the issue from a humanitarian viewpoint.
