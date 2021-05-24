SAMSUNG BIO SIGNS DEAL WITH MODERNA News Today 입력 2021.05.24 (15:05) 수정 2021.05.24 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



Samsung Biologics has signed a deal to manufacture Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at its local factory. The Korean biopharmaceutical firm will produce hundreds of millions of doses of the Moderna vaccine starting in the third quarter of this year. The Samsung-Moderna agreement came after the U.S. had promised to provide COVID-19 vaccines to 550,000 South Korean troops for free. With theses steps, the two allies plan to consolidate their cooperation in vaccine rollouts.



[Pkg]



The latter part of President Moon Jae-in's schedule in the U.S. focused on boosting the two countries' cooperation in producing and distributing COVID-19 vaccines. Samsung Biologics signed a contract to manufacture Moderna's vaccines at its local factory under a contract manufacturing organization deal.



[Soundbite] (Pres. Moon Jae-in) : "The two company's collaboration will help ease global vaccine shortages and speed up the world's return to pre-pandemic life."



Samsung Biologics will fill in and package vials with imported concentrates of the vaccine, which are produced overseas. Quality control and strict aseptic processing are crucial in this stage. Samsung will produce hundreds of millions of Moderna jabs and supply them globally starting in the third quarter of this year. Seoul expects the deal to help roll out COVID-19 vaccines more stably at home.



[Soundbite] Jung Eun-young(Central Disaster Management HQs) : "In terms of distribution efficiency, we will discuss with Moderna to supply domestically produced shots in South Korea."



As Moderna agreed to invest in South Korean facilities producing mRNA based vaccines, the Korean government promised to actively support the U.S. firm's investments and business activities here. Meanwhile, SK Bioscience will further strengthen cooperation with Novavax. Following their previous consignment vaccine manufacturing agreement, Novavax will allow SK to partcipate in developing vaccines preventing both COVID-19 and influenza as well as coronavirus variants. Regarding Washington's promise to provide vaccines to 550,000 South Korean soldiers, the KDCA and defense ministry will discuss vaccination details with the U.S.

