MEMORIAL SERVICE FOR EX-PRESIDENT ROH

[Anchor Lead]



A memorial service was held in Bongha Village in Gimhae, Gyeongsangnam-do Province yesterday to mark the 12th anniversary of former President Roh Moo-hyun’s death. Participants said they should remember the late president’s emphasis on humanity and work toward unity, not division.



[Pkg]



It's been 12 springs since former President Roh Moo-hyun’s death. Due to the pandemic, this year's memorial service was held with a limited attendance of some 70 people. Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum on behalf of the government admitted that social conflict grew in contrast to the late president’s wishes.



[Soundbite] Kim Boo-kyum(Prime Minister) : "We failed to pay more attention to those suffering. Politics failed to love those angry."



He added that national unity is the only hope just as the former president had wanted throughout his life.



[Soundbite] Late President Roh Moo-hyun(Memorial Video) : "Although I couldn’t attain it this time, the value we cannot give up on is ‘unity’"



Director of the Roh Moo-hyun Foundation Rhyu Si-min said the nation is in desperate need of the spirit of respect and compromise. He thanked the two opposition leaders, Kim Gi-hyeon of the People Power Party and Yeo Yeong-gug of the Justice Party, who came to the memorial service.



[Soundbite] Rhyu Si-min(Director, Roh Moo-hyun Foundation) : "I believe these two came here to eulogize the late president. They have my special gratitude."



Citizens also lined up to remember the late president.



[Soundbite] Lee Gyeong-seon(Chungcheongnam-do Resident) : "I miss him very much. I wish the world would be a better place for everyone like President Roh used to say."



Presidential hopefuls from the ruling party also attended the memorial service as if they were aware of the deceased president’s iconic status within the party. Former DP leader Lee Nak-yon promised to succeed the spirit of Roh Moo-hyun and achieve balanced development while former Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun pledged to complete prosecutorial reform. Gyeonggi-do Province Governor Lee Jae-myung, who paid his respects some ten days earlier, wrote on social media that he would realize Roh’s dream. Meanwhile, Representative Lee Kwang-jae, one of the most well-known pro-Roh figures, declared his bid for presidency.

