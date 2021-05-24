CHALLENGES IN GIVING BIRTH News Today 입력 2021.05.24 (15:05) 수정 2021.05.24 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



The so-called “population dead cross” is becoming a reality in Korea as the country’s birth rate is plunging, while the mortality rate is going up. The situation is especially serious in rural areas as only a number of maternity clinics are available in the area.



[Pkg]



Kim Mi-jin lives in Danyang, Chungcheongbuk-do Province. She is to give birth soon, but she’s worried because there are no ob-gyn clinics in her town.



[Soundbite] Kim Mi-jin(Danyang resident) : "I am going to have a third child soon. I’m thinking of giving birth in Jecheon."



Last year, 23 counties in the nation had no maternity hospitals. Although gynecological services are available, more than 40 cities and counties in the nation have zero delivery rooms. Pregnant women in rural areas have no other choice but to travel far to give birth.



[Soundbite] Kim Soo-hee(Goesan resident) : "I gave birth in Cheongju, as we have no maternity clinics here in Goesan."



Some places operate mobile maternity clinics in areas with poor access to obstetrical services. They provide prenatal care to pregnant women, but expecting mothers still need to travel to large cities to give birth. The government provides delivery facilities and equipment, but there are no health workers to operate them, resulting in poor access to obstetrical services in remote areas.



[Soundbite] Oh Ye-keun(Korean Association of Obstetricians and Gynecologists) : "In addition to obstetricians, there must be also nurses and anaesthesiologists to provide emergency care. But areas with poor access to obstetrical services are understaffed."



Some villages are on the verge of extinction due to plunging birth rates. Providing the right conditions for women to give birth safely is now more urgent than ever.

입력 2021-05-24 15:05:48 수정 2021-05-24 16:47:01 News Today

