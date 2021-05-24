2021 TALK TALK KOREA News Today 입력 2021.05.24 (15:05) 수정 2021.05.24 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will hold an annual global contest for Korea-related cultural content from Tuesday to July 15. The Talk Talk Korea 2021 will consist of three categories under eight themes. In the audition category, contestants can send in their K-pop music videos or creative variations of Korea's traditional attire and music. In the challenge section, participants compete by presenting cultural performances or submitting photos of Korea. The special category receives original media art videos on Korea.

[Anchor Lead]



