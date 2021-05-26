NEW REGULATIONS ON VACCINATED CITIZENS News Today 입력 2021.05.26 (15:07) 수정 2021.05.26 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters finalized today a set of plans to assist vaccinated citizens to return to normal lives and show people the actual benefits of vaccination. Starting in July, the plan allows those who received at least one round of vaccine to go mask-less in parks, hiking trails and other outdoor environments. They are also not subjected to the capacity restriction rule that limits the number of attendees at crowded outdoor facilities or religious activities. Those who have received all of their shots can hold private gatherings or visit mass-use facilities such as restaurants, cafes or wedding halls without any size limitation.

