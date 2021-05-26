기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEW REGULATIONS ON VACCINATED CITIZENS
입력 2021.05.26 (15:07) 수정 2021.05.26 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters finalized today a set of plans to assist vaccinated citizens to return to normal lives and show people the actual benefits of vaccination. Starting in July, the plan allows those who received at least one round of vaccine to go mask-less in parks, hiking trails and other outdoor environments. They are also not subjected to the capacity restriction rule that limits the number of attendees at crowded outdoor facilities or religious activities. Those who have received all of their shots can hold private gatherings or visit mass-use facilities such as restaurants, cafes or wedding halls without any size limitation.
  • NEW REGULATIONS ON VACCINATED CITIZENS
    • 입력 2021-05-26 15:07:02
    • 수정2021-05-26 16:46:30
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters finalized today a set of plans to assist vaccinated citizens to return to normal lives and show people the actual benefits of vaccination. Starting in July, the plan allows those who received at least one round of vaccine to go mask-less in parks, hiking trails and other outdoor environments. They are also not subjected to the capacity restriction rule that limits the number of attendees at crowded outdoor facilities or religious activities. Those who have received all of their shots can hold private gatherings or visit mass-use facilities such as restaurants, cafes or wedding halls without any size limitation.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!