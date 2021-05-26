기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters finalized today a set of plans to assist vaccinated citizens to return to normal lives and show people the actual benefits of vaccination. Starting in July, the plan allows those who received at least one round of vaccine to go mask-less in parks, hiking trails and other outdoor environments. They are also not subjected to the capacity restriction rule that limits the number of attendees at crowded outdoor facilities or religious activities. Those who have received all of their shots can hold private gatherings or visit mass-use facilities such as restaurants, cafes or wedding halls without any size limitation.
The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters finalized today a set of plans to assist vaccinated citizens to return to normal lives and show people the actual benefits of vaccination. Starting in July, the plan allows those who received at least one round of vaccine to go mask-less in parks, hiking trails and other outdoor environments. They are also not subjected to the capacity restriction rule that limits the number of attendees at crowded outdoor facilities or religious activities. Those who have received all of their shots can hold private gatherings or visit mass-use facilities such as restaurants, cafes or wedding halls without any size limitation.
- NEW REGULATIONS ON VACCINATED CITIZENS
-
- 입력 2021-05-26 15:07:02
- 수정2021-05-26 16:46:30
[Anchor Lead]
The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters finalized today a set of plans to assist vaccinated citizens to return to normal lives and show people the actual benefits of vaccination. Starting in July, the plan allows those who received at least one round of vaccine to go mask-less in parks, hiking trails and other outdoor environments. They are also not subjected to the capacity restriction rule that limits the number of attendees at crowded outdoor facilities or religious activities. Those who have received all of their shots can hold private gatherings or visit mass-use facilities such as restaurants, cafes or wedding halls without any size limitation.
The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters finalized today a set of plans to assist vaccinated citizens to return to normal lives and show people the actual benefits of vaccination. Starting in July, the plan allows those who received at least one round of vaccine to go mask-less in parks, hiking trails and other outdoor environments. They are also not subjected to the capacity restriction rule that limits the number of attendees at crowded outdoor facilities or religious activities. Those who have received all of their shots can hold private gatherings or visit mass-use facilities such as restaurants, cafes or wedding halls without any size limitation.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-