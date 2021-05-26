NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.05.26 (15:07) 수정 2021.05.26 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



National Intelligence Service Director Park Ji-won left for the United States this morning. The purpose of his visit is to hold follow-up meetings in the wake of the recent summit. No details about his schedules or counterparts have been released, but the two nations’ intelligence authorities are expected to exchange situation reports as Pyongyang hasn’t responded to Washington’s proposal. Earlier, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines visited Korea from May 12th to 14th and met with President Moon Jae-in and NIS chief Park to discuss the geopolitical issues surrounding the Korean Peninsula.

Prosecutor General nominee Kim Oh-soo said in his statement at the National Assembly’s nomination hearing that he believes the most important duty of the prosecutor general is to successfully carry out the first prosecution reform in 70 years and complete the reform that people genuinely want through steady innovation. He also promised to establish trustworthy, people-oriented and fair prosecution and added that Korean people and human rights would be central to all prosecutorial work.

