GWANGJU TAKES ACTION AGAINST FALSE CLAIMS News Today 입력 2021.05.26 (15:07) 수정 2021.05.26 (16:53)

[Anchor Lead]



A special law took effect in January aimed at preventing the circulation of false information about the 1980 pro-democracy uprising in Gwangju and stepping up related punishment. The city of Gwangju has taken a legal step for the first time since the law came into being by requesting police investigation into a dozen videos and online postings containing false accusations regarding the uprising.



[Pkg]



A YouTube channel that specializes in Korean history and politics. The website creator whose identity is not revealed in the videos claims the Gwangju pro-democracy movement was a riot and insurrection that has been framed as a democratic movement.



[Soundbite] "‘May 18 Gwangju revolt’ is the most accurate description."



The channel also justifies suppression by martial law and soldiers opening fire at citizens.



[Soundbite] "Crackdown by the government and military was a good thing."



Gwangju City requested police investigation into 14 such videos and Internet postings that contain false information about the historic event of May 18th, 1980. It marks the first legal measure since the special law came into effect in January. The law calls for a maximum 5 year prison sentence or 50 million won in fines for those who spread false facts.



[Soundbite] Yoon Mok-hyeon(Gwangju City Gov’t) : "The number of offline events and participants taking part appear to be decreasing but online distortions are still very much prevalent. Our city has requested an investigation with a stern resolve to address the issue."



However not everyone can be punished as there are exceptions. This is why a university professor who claimed the movement was a sedition involving North Korean forces during a lecture did not face charges.



[Soundbite] Jo Jin-tae(The May 18 Memorial Foundation) : "The law excludes academics, research, arts, current affairs and news reports from facing penalties. Those areas are currently a tricky part to handle."



Gwangju city and the May 18 Memorial Foundation will continue to gather materials that distort history, file complaints and also analyze any changes that have occurred since the special law’s effectuation.

입력 2021-05-26 15:07:02 수정 2021-05-26 16:53:24 News Today

