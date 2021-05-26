NEGLECTED ELECTRIC VEHICLES IN JEJUDO News Today 입력 2021.05.26 (15:07) 수정 2021.05.26 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The Jeju Special Self-Governing Province is more active in introducing electric vehicles than other local authority in Korea as it seeks to safeguard its natural environment from car emissions. But some EVs are not on the roads but said to be left neglected at empty lots or rural ranches. Take a look.



[Pkg]



A peaceful ranch on Jejudo Island where Hallasan Mountain comes into view. Horses should be galloping here. But all we see are rows of imported electric cars. More than 100 of them are parked on one side of the vast pastureland. These EVs are owned by a rental car company which has gone into court receivership. As a corporate rehabilitation process kicked in, the vehicles have been moved to this location.



[Soundbite] (Custodian (VOICE MODIFIED)) : "There are 110 cars here and more at another parking lot for a total of 150."



It’s not only here. Dozens of EVs are left neglected at maintenance stores and empty lots in city centers. The vehicles are all from the same firm.



[Soundbite] (Maintenance store official (VOICE MODIFIED)) : "The bankrupt firm can’t dump, retrieve or sell the vehicles. Even we haven’t received tens of millions of won in repair costs."



The company purchased 200 EVs through an installment payment plan in 2016 but has shut down due to tough business conditions. The firm could not pay loans and taxes and the vehicles were seized instead and during this process they have been left unattended at multiple locations.



[Soundbite] Kang Mi-ran(Jeju gov’t) : "We will inspect all 2,000 or so registered vehicles to see if they are operating on the road or otherwise."



At the time of purchase, one car cost 60 million won. A 20 million won subsidy was provided for each vehicle for a total of 4 billion won. But now, the vehicles are just taking up space and serving no purpose, raising complaints from locals.

