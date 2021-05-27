RESTRICTION EXEMPTION FOR THOSE VACCINATED News Today 입력 2021.05.27 (14:59) 수정 2021.05.27 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



COVID-19 vaccination will likely return our lives to normal quicker. Starting next month, individuals who received even a single shot of vaccine would be exempted from the size restriction on family gatherings and in July allowed to go mask-less when outdoors.



[Pkg]



Currently, family gatherings are allowed for up to eight members of direct descent. But starting next month, those who have received even just a single shot of covid-19 vaccine will be exempt from this size restriction. For instance, if both grandparents are vaccinated, those two would not be included in the eight-person count, thus allowing a total of ten family members to gather in one place.



[Soundbite] Kwon Deok-cheol((Minister of Health and Welfare) : "Because the elderly and those vaccinated at lease once can be exempt from size limitations, the more family members get vaccinated, the larger the gathering size can be."



Senior welfare facilities can run programs for the vaccinated elderlies and senior centers can also reopen. Vaccinated citizens will be admitted at a reduced fee or free of charge to public places, such as national parks and palaces. The government aims to complete the first round of vaccination for 13 million people by the end of next month. That’s 25% of the entire Korean population. Once this goal is reached, Korea’s disease control measures are likely to be relaxed even further in July. Individuals who have received even a single shot of vaccine out of the two-shot regimen will be able to go without a mask outdoors.



[Soundbite] Park Hye-kyung(Central Disease Control HQs) : "They are believed to be very unlikely to spread the virus outdoors or to others."



Individuals who completed the vaccination will not be subject to the five-person limit on private gatherings. Those who received the first round of shots will be able to use outdoor facilities at restaurants and cafes, while those who are completely vaccinate can use both indoor and outdoor seating without any gathering size limitation. Worship services, Mass, Buddhist ceremonies and other in-person religious activities will be exempt from the gathering size rule. Social distancing and disease control measures are likely to be relaxed dramatically after late September when 70% of the population would have received at least the first round of vaccines.



[Soundbite] Kim Boo-kyum(Prime Minister) : "Once herd immunity is reached, we’ll also consider relaxing the indoor mask mandate."



The government is looking into granting local governments with high vaccination rates more authority to loosen disease control measures and subsidize the disaster and safety special shared tax.

