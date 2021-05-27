RIVAL PARTIES CLASH OVER KIM OH-SOO News Today 입력 2021.05.27 (14:59) 수정 2021.05.27 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Rival parties Wednesday clashed at a parliamentary confirmation hearing for Prosecutor General nominee Kim Oh-soo over allegations that he ha defended suspects involved in fraudulent private equity funds after retiring as vice justice minister. The nominee is also embroiled in disputes over his political partiality and receipt of sky-high lawyer's fees.



[Pkg]



At a parliamentary confirmation hearing for the top prosecutor nominee, one of the key issues was the allegations of undertaking cases related to fraudulent private equity funds like Optimus and Lime, while Kim Oh-soo was working at a law firm after leaving the Justice Ministry.



[Soundbite] Chang Je-won(People Power Party) : "You defended those involved in the equity funds while working as a lawyer. But you will become a prosecutor general and command an investigation into the fund scandals? This is a comedy."



The nominee denied the allegations, insisting that he had never defended fraud suspects but banks that sold the funds.



[Soundbite] Kim Oh-soo(Prosecutor general nominee) : "I really had strict criteria about receiving cases. I had no involvement with those managing the funds."



He apologized for receiving high fees of up to 29 million won a month from the law firm, saying the amount must look excessive to the people. The opposition camp argued that Kim's nomination was a move to block any investigation into corruption allegations surrounding the government.



[Soundbite] Yoon Han-hong(People Power Party) : "Justice Minister Park Beom-kye, Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo and Lee Sung-yoon as the chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office. They will form a perfect trio to block investigations into corruption allegations surrounding the government."



The nominee flatly rejected the criticism, saying he had never faced any question about his political impartiality while working as a prosecutor.



[Soundbite] Kim Oh-soo(Prosecutor general nominee) : "Everyone hopes to get promoted to the chief of a prosecutors' office. I became a prosecutors' office head under the Park Geun-hye government."



While calling for the complete reform of the prosecution, the ruling party reportedly mentioned former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl as a bad example.



[Soundbite] Kim Jong-min(Democratic Party) : "In the past, prosecutors conducted excessive investigations and crossed the line under Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl's command and instructions."



[Soundbite] Park Sung-joon(Democratic Party) : "Yoon Seok-youl refused to take his hands off a case into his wife and mother-in-law."



The confirmation hearing went awry as the result of the conflict between rival parties. The two sides clashed again, as the ruling Democratic Party's Kim Yong-min raised the allegations that People Power Party Yoo Sang-beom received special job-related favors after retiring as a prosecutor. The main opposition party demanded an apology and boycotted the evening session of the hearing. Following a suspension lasting almost 3 and a half hours, the confirmation hearing was adjourned automatically after midnight.

