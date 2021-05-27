PARK BEOM-KYE'S TRIAL News Today 입력 2021.05.27 (14:59) 수정 2021.05.27 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Justice Minister Park Beom-kye became the first sitting justice minister to stand trial as a defendant. He is accused of assaulting lawmakers back in 2019 when he allegedly participated in a brawl started by the National Assembly members over the designation of fast track agendas. He was apparently embarrassed about being on trial, but he disputed the prosecution over the allegation.



[Pkg]



Justice Minister Park Beom-kye came to court in association with a brawl that broke out at the National Assembly two years ago. He showed up as the defendant in a criminal case, a first for a sitting justice minister.



[Soundbite] Park Beom-kye(Minister of Justice) : "It is embarrassing to be on trial at the Seoul Southern District Court where I served my first judgeship. I will be forthright in the courtroom."



Back in 2019, members of the Democratic Party and the Liberty Korea Party got into a shoving match over the designation of the election law and the anti-corruption law as fast track agendas. Early last year, when Park was still a lawmaker, he was brought to trial for allegedly assaulting and injuring the members of the Liberty Korea Party.



[Soundbite] Park Beom-kye(Minister of Justice) : "I plan to appeal to the judges of this historic case whether the indictment is just."



The prosecution showed CCTV footage taken at the National Assembly at the time and claimed that five former and incumbent Democratic Party members and officials were involved in the assault. On the other hand, Park and other defendants from the Democratic Party, denied the charges and argued that the incident took place while they were performing their legitimate parliamentary duties. The Minister also criticized that the prosecution indicted him without questioning him, the accused, or the Liberty Korea Party members, the victims in this case. He pointed out that testimonies from himself or the supposed victims were missing. Starting at the trial slated for late June, examination of evidence and witnesses will begin in earnest.

PARK BEOM-KYE'S TRIAL

입력 2021-05-27 14:59:40 수정 2021-05-27 16:46:16 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Justice Minister Park Beom-kye became the first sitting justice minister to stand trial as a defendant. He is accused of assaulting lawmakers back in 2019 when he allegedly participated in a brawl started by the National Assembly members over the designation of fast track agendas. He was apparently embarrassed about being on trial, but he disputed the prosecution over the allegation.



[Pkg]



Justice Minister Park Beom-kye came to court in association with a brawl that broke out at the National Assembly two years ago. He showed up as the defendant in a criminal case, a first for a sitting justice minister.



[Soundbite] Park Beom-kye(Minister of Justice) : "It is embarrassing to be on trial at the Seoul Southern District Court where I served my first judgeship. I will be forthright in the courtroom."



Back in 2019, members of the Democratic Party and the Liberty Korea Party got into a shoving match over the designation of the election law and the anti-corruption law as fast track agendas. Early last year, when Park was still a lawmaker, he was brought to trial for allegedly assaulting and injuring the members of the Liberty Korea Party.



[Soundbite] Park Beom-kye(Minister of Justice) : "I plan to appeal to the judges of this historic case whether the indictment is just."



The prosecution showed CCTV footage taken at the National Assembly at the time and claimed that five former and incumbent Democratic Party members and officials were involved in the assault. On the other hand, Park and other defendants from the Democratic Party, denied the charges and argued that the incident took place while they were performing their legitimate parliamentary duties. The Minister also criticized that the prosecution indicted him without questioning him, the accused, or the Liberty Korea Party members, the victims in this case. He pointed out that testimonies from himself or the supposed victims were missing. Starting at the trial slated for late June, examination of evidence and witnesses will begin in earnest.