DISPUTE OVER DOG ATTACK PUNISHMENTS News Today 입력 2021.05.27 (14:59)

[Anchor Lead]



A woman was recently killed by a homeless dog on a mountain in Gyeonggi-do Province. The owner of another ferocious dog who let the animal go around without a muzzle, killing other canines and injuring people, has been ordered to pay a fine. However, no charges were applied against the dog owner for killing other dogs.



[Pkg]



A woman in her 50s hikes up a mountain for a stroll. Moments later, she is seen rushing down the mountain because she's attacked by a large dog. The woman was severely injured and eventually passed away.



[Soundbite] Kim Mi-jin(Seoul resident) : "Large dogs scare me. It's very frightening to see dogs wandering around alone."



A similar incident took place in Seoul in July last year. A small dog that was out for a walk was bitten by a ferocious Rottweiler without a muzzle. The animal died, while its owner sustained hand injuries while trying to prevent the tragedy. A court has ordered the owner of the Rottweiler to pay six million won in fine for violating the Animal Protection Act. The ruling said that even after three similar accidents, its owner continued to keep the animal in an environment that was inappropriate for raising ferocious canines and took no further measures to protect other people. However, the dog owner was cleared of property damage charges that he initially faced for letting his dog kill other canines. The judges said there wasn't enough evidence he did it deliberately. The current civil law still classifies companion animals as "objects." Punishing their owners without enough evidence remains challenging.



[Soundbite] Park Joo-yeon(Lawyer, Association of animal rights lawyers ‘PNR‘) : "Because animals are treated as objects, demanding compensation through civil suits is possible, but the amount of compensation offered for damages is very low."



The Justice Ministry plans to revise the law so that companion animals are no longer treated as objects. The move is expected to result in higher compensation for dogs killed or injured by other canines.

