SPOONBILL & CHINESE EGRET News Today 입력 2021.05.27 (14:59) 수정 2021.05.27 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The spoonbill and the Chinese egret, two internationally endangered species, have been spotted breeding on an uninhabited island between Jeollabuk-do and Chungcheongnam-do provinces.



[Pkg]



A small rocky island 1.7 km from Gaeyado Island in Gunsan, Jeollabuk-do Province. A flock of white-feathered spoonbills with black, spoon-shaped beaks can be seen flying around abandoned houses. It's a Class 1 endangered species, with only some 2700 birds found worldwide. Around 100 spoonbills have been spotted on this island. Some 20 Chinese egrets, another Class 1 endangered species and a natural asset of Korea, have also been confirmed to live on the island. Being difficult to access for humans and having plenty of food, this island is the birds' only breeding ground on the west coast of Jeollabuk-do Province.



[Soundbite] Oh Dong-pil(Saemangeum Ecological Inspection Team) : "Spoonbills and Chinese egrets are very fastidious when it comes to finding the right breeding ground. It's important that places like this island where they can breed safely exist."



The spoonbill has been pushed out of its habitat due to a massive land reclamation project. Its only home now is this remote island.



[Soundbite] Han Seung-woo(Green Korea Jeonbuk) : "Measures are needed to protect Noru Island and wetlands like Saemangeum where the birds can live and breed continuously."



The Cultural Heritage Administration vowed to devise measures to improve the habitats of these rare bird species.

SPOONBILL & CHINESE EGRET

입력 2021-05-27 14:59:41 수정 2021-05-27 16:46:17 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The spoonbill and the Chinese egret, two internationally endangered species, have been spotted breeding on an uninhabited island between Jeollabuk-do and Chungcheongnam-do provinces.



[Pkg]



A small rocky island 1.7 km from Gaeyado Island in Gunsan, Jeollabuk-do Province. A flock of white-feathered spoonbills with black, spoon-shaped beaks can be seen flying around abandoned houses. It's a Class 1 endangered species, with only some 2700 birds found worldwide. Around 100 spoonbills have been spotted on this island. Some 20 Chinese egrets, another Class 1 endangered species and a natural asset of Korea, have also been confirmed to live on the island. Being difficult to access for humans and having plenty of food, this island is the birds' only breeding ground on the west coast of Jeollabuk-do Province.



[Soundbite] Oh Dong-pil(Saemangeum Ecological Inspection Team) : "Spoonbills and Chinese egrets are very fastidious when it comes to finding the right breeding ground. It's important that places like this island where they can breed safely exist."



The spoonbill has been pushed out of its habitat due to a massive land reclamation project. Its only home now is this remote island.



[Soundbite] Han Seung-woo(Green Korea Jeonbuk) : "Measures are needed to protect Noru Island and wetlands like Saemangeum where the birds can live and breed continuously."



The Cultural Heritage Administration vowed to devise measures to improve the habitats of these rare bird species.