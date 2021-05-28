INFECTED NATIONALS ARRIVE FROM INDIA

기사 본문 영역

[Anchor Lead]

Fourteen South Koreans infected with the coronavirus arrived Friday from India on a special chartered flight. Health authorities said the plane landed at Incheon International Airport at 5:47 a.m. Thirteen of the 14 are showing minor symptoms while one other person received hospitalized treatment prior to the flight. The 13 individuals have been transferred to a test center while the patient in more serious condition is sent to a hospital. So far, 1,718 Koreans have returned home from pandemic-ravaged India and 52 or about 3% have tested positive to the virus.
