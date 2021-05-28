기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The Justice Ministry said Friday that Vice Minister Lee Yong-gu has offered to resign. He reportedly said that both the Justice Ministry and prosecution are in need of reforms and that new workers are necessary for this aim. Lee has been embroiled in a controversy over his assault against a taxi driver last November before he took office. The police said they concluded an internal probe at the time as the cab driver did not wish for a punishment. However following various allegations, the case has reopened and the prosecution is now also looking into it following a complaint filed by a civic group.
The ruling Democratic Party and government held a senior-level consultation on Friday and agreed to abolish a controversial housing supply program benefiting public employees who relocate to the administrative city of Sejong in the central region. The government has swiftly accepted the idea first proposed by the ruling DP. Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said the public has reprimanded the special supply of apartment units in Sejong in the wake of the land speculation scandal that caused huge disappointment. He said the program intended to encourage public officials’ relocation to Sejong and ensure their stable housing in the city is believed to have achieved that purpose.
