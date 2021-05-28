S. KOREA JOINS U.S. SPACE PROGRAM News Today 입력 2021.05.28 (15:01) 수정 2021.05.28 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Korea joined the U.S.-led space exploration program that aims to return humans to the Moon. Becoming the 10th nation to join the lunar mission, following Japan and the United Kingdom, is likely to help advance the local space industry.



[Pkg]



52 years ago, Apollo 11 took off for its lunar mission. The moment when mankind first stepped on the Moon was aired live throughout the world. Half a century later, NASA is planning to send a man and a woman to the Moon. This is the Artemis Program, named after the Greek goddess of the Moon. The plan is to have an astronaut walk on the lunar surface again in 2024 and four years following that, build a permanent human settlement on the Moon. South Korea has joined the Artemis Accords. Becoming the 10th country to sign on to the new lunar mission, indicates that Korea's space exploration capacity accumulated over the years has been recognized.



[Soundbite] Bill Nelson(Administrator, NASA)



The accord stipulates space exploration for peaceful purposes, transparent mission operation, and disclosure of scientific data obtained during missions to the signatories. This international endeavor is to continue beyond lunar exploration to studying Mars, comets and asteroids. The Korean government believes the participation will help advance the country's own moon landing plan by 2030.



[Soundbite] Shin Jae-sik(Ministry of Science and ICT) : "We can better carry out our own programs with America’s support and cooperation in such areas as space communication, landing and orbiting."



Korea’s own rocket development program and space industry are projected to advance even more rapidly as the Seoul-Washington missile guidelines have been terminated recently.

