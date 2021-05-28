GROUP ASSISTING FOREIGN WOMEN News Today 입력 2021.05.28 (15:01) 수정 2021.05.28 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Foreign women married to Korean nationals face numerous difficulties raising their children due to language barrier and cultural differences. There are people who help them make Korea their new home. They are also foreign women who came to Korea and settled down earlier.



[Pkg]



Lee Hyun-hee from Cambodia has lived in South Korea for 14 years now. She teaches her compatriots who immigrated to Korea later, how to teach their native language to their children. She helps children from international families make the best of their privilege of being bilingual. She hopes other foreign women married in Korea will not go through the trial and error she experienced.



[Soundbite] Lee Hyun-hee(Migrant woman from Cambodia) : "Many women are worried that their children may be unable to learn Korean if they learn their native language. I also missed the right time when teaching my child, because I had the same concern."



A multicultural center in Gyeongsangnam-do Province offers a program that helps migrant women. Those who have settled down in Korea earlier teach others how to adapt to life in this country. Noh Yoo-jung, who moved to Korea from Mongolia 15 years ago, gives lectures to migrant women whose children will start school soon.



[Soundbite] Noh Yoo-jung(Migrant woman from Mongolia) : "We help migrant women like they're our own sisters. We want them to live happily here."



Noh eagerly offers important advice to migrant women who experience difficulties in Korea. She's always there for them when they need to speak their hearts out.



[Soundbite] Amaranto Genelin(Migrant woman from Philippines) : "It's good to have this program. It's like having a new friend."



Solace and help offered by those who have gone through the same hardships help migrant women better adapt to life in Korea.

