CHO KUK'S MEMOIR TO BE PUBLISHED News Today 입력 2021.06.01 (15:48) 수정 2021.06.01 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



A memoir of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk will hit bookstores Tuesday. Cho is on trial for alleged bribery while his wife had also been arrested over alleged academic forgery. The former minister said the memoir publication is to send a warning against the prosecution, but opinions are split within the ruling Democratic Party. Eyes are on what DP chairman Song Young-gil will say on Wednesday regarding the Cho Kuk issue.



Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk has published a memoir saying that he wrote the book with poignant emotions as if he was dipping the pen in his family's blood. The memoir's title is roughly translated as "Cho Kuk's Time." It contains his side of the story regarding his resignation as justice minister and how he views former prosecutor general Yoon Seok-youl. Reactions are mixed within the ruling Democratic Party. Some lawmakers say it's now time to listen to Cho's account. Former Prime Minister and leading presidential hopeful Chung Sye-kyun expressed hope that the truth will come to light. Former DP chairman Lee Nak-yon has also expressed sympathy toward Cho saying he's sorry.



[Soundbite] Lee Nak-yon(Former DP chairman) : "There must be sufficient consideration for the pain caused on his family due to excessive investigation by the prosecution."



Meanwhile, others in the party believe that the DP should distance itself from the embattled former minister. Lawmakers supporting this view mention an in-depth survey held among party members following the April by-elections, which showed that many agree the Cho Kuk scandal caused a negative image for the party. Representative Cho Eung-cheon said the DP cannot afford to plunge into the memoir quagmire while Representative Park Yong-jin said that responsible self-reflection is the right thing to do. The DP leadership faces a dilemma over the split opinions. Chairman Song Young-gil who has focused on gathering public opinion is set to announce party reform measures on Wednesday. He has been pondering on what to say ab out the Cho Kuk issue.



[Soundbite] Song Young-gil(DP chairman(May 25)) : "The public won't be convinced if we simply say that we reflect on our past deeds and are sorry."



The Wednesday statement happens to coincide with the memoir publication and the chairman is concerned that whatever he says may trigger internal conflict.



[Soundbite] Song Young-gil(DP chairman(May 31)) : "(What do you say about the memoir?) Now is not the time to speak about it."



Regarding his critics within the ruling party, Cho said they can trample on him and move forward. Conveying the party's stance on the matter ultimately lies with chairman Song Young-gil. DP leaders say they will adhere to public opinions until the last minute before deciding on a position for the Wednesday statement.

