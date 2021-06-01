기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The Trade Ministry said Tuesday that exports in May jumped 45.6% from a year ago to 50.7 billion dollars. The on-year growth is the largest since 1988. The ministry attributed the performance to brisk exports of semiconductors, autos and petrochemicals on the back of global economic recovery. Shipments of chips in particular have posted growth for 11 straight months now, to exceed 10 billion dollars for the first time since 2018. Exports of automobiles also surged nearly 94 percent.
- INCREASE IN MAY EXPORTS
- 입력 2021-06-01 15:48:14
- 수정2021-06-01 16:46:21
[Anchor Lead]
