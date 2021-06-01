기사 본문 영역

MOVIE THEATERS ENCOURAGE VACCINATIONS
2021.06.01
[Anchor Lead]

An association representing movie theaters is launching a campaign to encourage citizens to get vaccinated for COVID-19. The top 3 multiplex chains CGV, Lotte Cinema and Megabox are also taking part in the cause. Under the plan, moviegoers who present a vaccine certificate, along with one other person he or she brings along, can buy tickets at a lower price of 5,000-6,000 won during the month of June. Some cinemas will also give discounts on popcorn and drinks. The incentive applies to people who only received the first jab. The association said that while theaters are relatively safe from the virus, it hopes for the day to come when many more viewers can have a good time at the movies.
