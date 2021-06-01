기사 본문 영역

DARK WEB CRYPTO DRUG DEALERS CAUGHT
입력 2021.06.01 (15:48) 수정 2021.06.01 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Police have caught drug dealers who made transactions using cryptocurrency in the so-called dark web, the part of the Internet that doesn't appear on search engines. The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency has rounded up 49 people who distributed smuggled narcotics or homegrown marijuana on the dark web and 472 individuals who purchased the drugs. Of this total, 96% are in their 20s and 30s while 13 have been arrested. The latest roundup accounts for 20% of all narcotics offenses uncovered by Seoul police in the past year.
