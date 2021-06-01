FREE MOVING SERVICES FOR THE NEEDY News Today 입력 2021.06.01 (15:48) 수정 2021.06.01 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Moving house is a tough task for most people. It is more burdensome for low-income earners or those with disabilities. To help these people, some moving companies in Chuncheon are providing their services for free.



[Pkg]



The house of Kim Young-soo, a government subsidy recipient with a disability Bookshelves, potted plants and boxes of clothes are packed early in the morning. He is now moving to a cheaper home. He is a cerebral infarction patient so cannot move house on his own. But he can move in to a new house today with the help of five members from a moving companies' association in Chuncheon, Gangwon-do Province.



[Soundbite] Im In-cheol(Moving company CEO) : "I feel fulfilled. I wanted to make a contribution to society. I will continue to do it unless I quit my job."



The professional movers finished the move in just two hours. They provide free services for those in need, such as low-income earners or disabled people. They need just one five-ton truck in most cases.



[Soundbite] Kim Young-soo(Chuncheon resident) : "Moving house was a burden for me, since it's expensive. I got this good opportunity. I thank the movers and the city government's welfare policy department."



The association began providing free services for vulnerable people in 2019. Its members agreed to help those who can't afford a move due to physical or financial difficulties. They have given the free services to 45 households so far. Beneficiaries are selected with the help of the Chuncheon city government. The association will continue its charity work and reach out to those in need to create a better society for everyone.

