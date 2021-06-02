LEE'S ATTEMPT TO DESTRUCT EVIDENCE News Today 입력 2021.06.02 (15:30) 수정 2021.06.02 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Police investigating Justice Vice Minister Lee Yong-gu for allegedly assaulting a taxi driver believe Lee asked the taxi driver to delete the black box footage of the incident. Police have indicted the taxi driver as Lee's accomplice in evidence destruction because he deleted the footage at the vice minister's request.



[Pkg]



Police summoned vice justice minister Lee Yong-gu for the first time since setting up an investigation team four months ago, and questioned him for more than 19 hours. They focused on the allegation that he asked the taxi driver to delete the black box footage.



[Soundbite] "Why did you call the police right after the incident?"



A few hours after Lee left the station, police summoned the taxi driver again to check the parts the minister testified on differently. Investigators may apply evidence destruction instigation charges against Lee. KBS has also found that the cab driver is facing criminal charges as an accomplice in the destruction of evidence. He deleted the footage after receiving money from Lee. A few days later, he restored it and videotaped it with his mobile phone. So far police have indicted five people in connection with the case. Three detectives from Seocho Police Station have been indicted for dereliction of duty under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes. This accusation applies when public servants investigating crimes derelict their duties even with the knowledge of someone committing a crime. The person who was the chief of Seocho Police Station during the incident has not been indicted yet. Police plan to wrap up the investigation and announce the results this month.

LEE'S ATTEMPT TO DESTRUCT EVIDENCE

입력 2021-06-02 15:30:03 수정 2021-06-02 16:46:24 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Police investigating Justice Vice Minister Lee Yong-gu for allegedly assaulting a taxi driver believe Lee asked the taxi driver to delete the black box footage of the incident. Police have indicted the taxi driver as Lee's accomplice in evidence destruction because he deleted the footage at the vice minister's request.



[Pkg]



Police summoned vice justice minister Lee Yong-gu for the first time since setting up an investigation team four months ago, and questioned him for more than 19 hours. They focused on the allegation that he asked the taxi driver to delete the black box footage.



[Soundbite] "Why did you call the police right after the incident?"



A few hours after Lee left the station, police summoned the taxi driver again to check the parts the minister testified on differently. Investigators may apply evidence destruction instigation charges against Lee. KBS has also found that the cab driver is facing criminal charges as an accomplice in the destruction of evidence. He deleted the footage after receiving money from Lee. A few days later, he restored it and videotaped it with his mobile phone. So far police have indicted five people in connection with the case. Three detectives from Seocho Police Station have been indicted for dereliction of duty under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes. This accusation applies when public servants investigating crimes derelict their duties even with the knowledge of someone committing a crime. The person who was the chief of Seocho Police Station during the incident has not been indicted yet. Police plan to wrap up the investigation and announce the results this month.