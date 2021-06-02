기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

DECREASE IN STUDENT'S ACADEMIC ABILITIES
입력 2021.06.02 (15:30) 수정 2021.06.02 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae said today that judging from last year’s nationwide academic achievement assessment, the percentages of middle school and high school students not performing up to the basic academic skills standard have increased. The Education Ministry believes that the fallen academic abilities were caused by the decrease in on-site learning due to the pandemic and decided to allow two-thirds of middle school students in Seoul and surrounding areas to attend in-person classes starting on June 14th with an aim to bring all students back to classrooms in the second semester.

  • DECREASE IN STUDENT'S ACADEMIC ABILITIES
    • 입력 2021-06-02 15:30:03
    • 수정2021-06-02 16:46:24
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae said today that judging from last year’s nationwide academic achievement assessment, the percentages of middle school and high school students not performing up to the basic academic skills standard have increased. The Education Ministry believes that the fallen academic abilities were caused by the decrease in on-site learning due to the pandemic and decided to allow two-thirds of middle school students in Seoul and surrounding areas to attend in-person classes starting on June 14th with an aim to bring all students back to classrooms in the second semester.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!