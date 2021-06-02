DECREASE IN STUDENT'S ACADEMIC ABILITIES News Today 입력 2021.06.02 (15:30) 수정 2021.06.02 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae said today that judging from last year’s nationwide academic achievement assessment, the percentages of middle school and high school students not performing up to the basic academic skills standard have increased. The Education Ministry believes that the fallen academic abilities were caused by the decrease in on-site learning due to the pandemic and decided to allow two-thirds of middle school students in Seoul and surrounding areas to attend in-person classes starting on June 14th with an aim to bring all students back to classrooms in the second semester.





