[Anchor Lead]
Statistics Korea announced today that the consumer price index for May rose to 107.46, up 2.6% from May 2020, recording the biggest gain since April of 2012. By item, commercial goods rose 4% while agricultural, livestock, and fisheries products, due to poor harvest and the avian flu, increased 12.1%, continuing their double-digit gain. Deputy Prime Minister Hong Nam-ki posted on his Facebook that the current inflation was caused by the base effect and momentary supply slump and it would get better in the latter half of the year.
Billboard reported today that BTS blasted in at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 Songs chart with the group’s second English song “Butter,” again landing at the top spot on the U.S. music chart. Released as a digital single on May 21st, “Butter” became the 54th song to enter the Hot 100 chart on the day of its release. Its success was driven by earning high scores in music sales, streaming and radio appearances.
