MOON MEETS WITH TOP-FOUR CONGLOMERATES News Today 입력 2021.06.03 (15:33) 수정 2021.06.03 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in met with the chiefs of Korea's top-four conglomerates for the first time since the Seoul-Washington summit. He expressed his gratitude for their massive investments in the U.S. market. Some of the business leaders suggested that Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong be granted amnesty. President Moon says he understands what they mean.



[Pkg]



For the first time since President Moon Jae-in took office, he met with the leaders of the nation's top-four conglomerates in a luncheon. He thanked them for the 44-trillion-won investment promised at the recent Seoul-Washington summit. Moon said their contributions helped achieve good results.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "It's very meaningful that relations between Korea and the U.S. have progressed to the level where the two nations supplement each other's supply networks in the areas of semiconductors, batteries, electric cars and high-tech products."



Moon also commented on concerns that there may be fewer jobs in Korea because of the domestic conglomerates' investment in the U.S.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "There will be more jobs in the country as small and medium-sized businesses will also advance to the U.S. market and more components, materials and equipment will be exported overseas."



At the luncheon held behind closed doors, some of the participants brought up the potential pardon for the de facto Samsung chief Lee Jae-yong. SK chairman Choi Tae-won asked the president to consider the proposition made by the leaders of the five major business lobbies. Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Kim Ki-nam stepped in by saying decisions on large investments required in semiconductors can be made swiftly only when the leader of the group is present. The president said he understands their concerns and that in fact, the public consensus is in favor of Lee Jae-yong's release. Sources quoted Moon as saying he realizes that businesses are required to play a greater role these days, having to make bolder decisions. The president's latest remarks contrast with what he said at a news conference last month -- that amnesty is not something he can decide on easily. Civic groups said discussing Lee Jae-yong's release is not desirable from the standpoint of justice.

MOON MEETS WITH TOP-FOUR CONGLOMERATES

입력 2021-06-03 15:33:14 수정 2021-06-03 16:45:36 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in met with the chiefs of Korea's top-four conglomerates for the first time since the Seoul-Washington summit. He expressed his gratitude for their massive investments in the U.S. market. Some of the business leaders suggested that Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong be granted amnesty. President Moon says he understands what they mean.



[Pkg]



For the first time since President Moon Jae-in took office, he met with the leaders of the nation's top-four conglomerates in a luncheon. He thanked them for the 44-trillion-won investment promised at the recent Seoul-Washington summit. Moon said their contributions helped achieve good results.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "It's very meaningful that relations between Korea and the U.S. have progressed to the level where the two nations supplement each other's supply networks in the areas of semiconductors, batteries, electric cars and high-tech products."



Moon also commented on concerns that there may be fewer jobs in Korea because of the domestic conglomerates' investment in the U.S.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "There will be more jobs in the country as small and medium-sized businesses will also advance to the U.S. market and more components, materials and equipment will be exported overseas."



At the luncheon held behind closed doors, some of the participants brought up the potential pardon for the de facto Samsung chief Lee Jae-yong. SK chairman Choi Tae-won asked the president to consider the proposition made by the leaders of the five major business lobbies. Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Kim Ki-nam stepped in by saying decisions on large investments required in semiconductors can be made swiftly only when the leader of the group is present. The president said he understands their concerns and that in fact, the public consensus is in favor of Lee Jae-yong's release. Sources quoted Moon as saying he realizes that businesses are required to play a greater role these days, having to make bolder decisions. The president's latest remarks contrast with what he said at a news conference last month -- that amnesty is not something he can decide on easily. Civic groups said discussing Lee Jae-yong's release is not desirable from the standpoint of justice.