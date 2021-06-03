DOCUMENTS RELATED TO GWANGJU UPRISING News Today 입력 2021.06.03 (15:33) 수정 2021.06.03 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



To find the truth about the Gwangju Uprising, the South Korean government has repeatedly demanded that the U.S. completely disclose classified documents drafted at the time. Fourteen more documents have been disclosed recently. They say that Chun Doo-hwan, who is believed to have masterminded the Gwangju massacre, was the one who had the real authority in the military and the government.



[Pkg]



This confidential document was drafted around May 1980 by the U.S. government. It states that the Korean military had completely seized power, and Chun Doo-hwan at its center. Regarding then-President Choi Kyu-ha, the document records that he had zero influence or power. Another confidential paper drafted in January 1980 reveals that Defense Minister Choo Young-bok had no control over the army.



[Soundbite] Choi Yong-joo(Committee investigating Gwangju Uprising) : "Officials from the U.S. government visited Korea and met with the Korean defense minister and president. They said what America wanted was unity in the Korean armed forces, progress toward political goals and democracy. This shows that during the transition period, the civilian government was completely subordinated by the military."



The United States has released 14 documents at the South Korean government's request. They were all compiled during the Gwangju Uprising. The documents list personal and other sensitive information. A committee investigating the Gwangju pro-democracy movement believes there are more documents in the U.S. that can shed light on the tragic event in Korean history such as who ordered to open fire on civilians at the time.



[Soundbite] Choi Yong-joo(Committee investigating Gwangju Uprising) : "These documents produced in the U.S. at the time contain detailed information about the Korean army's movements and military tactics used for oppression during the Gwangju Uprising."



The committee has once again requested the U.S. government to completely disclose all classified documents related to the May 18th pro-democracy movement.

