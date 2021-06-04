HONG NAM-KI ON EXTRA GOV’T BUDGET

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Friday the government will focus policy efforts this year to restore the job market and achieve inclusive growth for a full economic recovery. He said that to this aim, another extra budget will be considered aimed at accelerating the vaccine rollout, assisting vulnerable groups and small business owners hit by the pandemic, and supporting government measures to achieve recovery in domestic demand and jobs.
