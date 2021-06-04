APPOINTMENT OF PROSECUTION OFFICIALS News Today 입력 2021.06.04 (15:21) 수정 2021.06.04 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



High-ranking prosecution officials are to be appointed as early as Friday.



The justice minister discussed the matter with the newly appointed prosecutor general on Thursday.



They apparently failed to narrow their differences, as the prosecutor general said he needed more time.



[Pkg]



Justice Minister Park Beom-kye met with the newly appointed prosecutor general ahead of a reshuffle. The two met to discuss the details of the upcoming appointments of superintendent public prosecutors. The meeting seemed to have a shaky start.



[Soundbite] Kim Oh-soo(Prosecutor-General) : "I will hold in-depth discussions, and convey my messages clearly."



[Soundbite] Park Beom-kye(Justice Minister) : "Clear messages... I will listen carefully to what you have to say."



The session lasted two hours behind closed doors. The two did not comment much on the outcome. The top Prosecutor said repeatedly he needed more time. The two apparently failed to narrow their differences.



[Soundbite] Park Beom-kye(Justice Minister) : "I have nothing to say. I took the time to listen in great detail."



[Soundbite] Kim Oh-soo(Prosecutor-General) : "I have conveyed my opinion, but I need more time."



In his inauguration address, Kim stressed fairness and harmony in personnel affairs, but apparently the response hasn't been very receptive. He conveyed the concerns of first-line prosecution officials regarding the upcoming reshuffle. Kim said prosecutors must be granted the right to directly investigate the six types of crimes related to people's everyday lives. The justice minister agreed to some extent, but Kim insisted more time is needed for a thorough explanation. Pundits believe the justice minister will likely push ahead with a planned reshuffle, as Park mentioned he would listen to the prosecutor-general's opinion only once.

