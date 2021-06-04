MT. CHIAKSAN HIKING TRAIL News Today 입력 2021.06.04 (15:21) 수정 2021.06.04 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



After five years of construction, the hiking trail around Mt. Chiaksan is ready to meet hikers. Its length reaches 140 km. The trail is expected to become a newtourist attraction in the southern Gangwon region.



[Pkg]



A serene path stretching along a lush forest. Wild flowers mesmerize hikers. The soothing murmur of water flowing in a nearby valley makes one feel at peace. After five years of construction, the Chiaksan Hiking Trail is ready to welcome visitors.



[Soundbite] Chang Hyung-wook(Wonju resident) : "It's nice to stroll here. I want to introduce it to the people I know when they visit Wonju. I want to show them around all 11 routes."



140 km in length. It passes through three cities and counties of southern Gangwon. Consisting of 11 routes, the trail wraps around Mt. Chiaksan. It passes famous local attractions, including Gukhyeongsa Temple, which was built during Silla King Gyeongsun and where Joseon King Taejo held worship rites, Taejongdae Resort Park where Joseon King Taejong stayed, and Yongsomak Cathedral. Hikers can choose from a variety of trails, including those running around Chiaksan Natural Forest and an 8km birch trail. Most of the routes are located on low hills and are easy to hike even for children and seniors.



[Soundbite] Kim Tae-heon(Wonju City Government) : "We expect the trail to be visited by around 550,000 people annually and contribute to the regional economy. We hope it will emerge as a tourist attraction where visitors can stay and enjoy nearby tourist sites as well."



The government of Wonju City plans to develop the trail into a top tourist attraction connected to other local tourist sites, such as the Sogeumsan Suspension Bridge.

MT. CHIAKSAN HIKING TRAIL

입력 2021-06-04 15:21:53 수정 2021-06-04 16:46:10 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



After five years of construction, the hiking trail around Mt. Chiaksan is ready to meet hikers. Its length reaches 140 km. The trail is expected to become a newtourist attraction in the southern Gangwon region.



[Pkg]



A serene path stretching along a lush forest. Wild flowers mesmerize hikers. The soothing murmur of water flowing in a nearby valley makes one feel at peace. After five years of construction, the Chiaksan Hiking Trail is ready to welcome visitors.



[Soundbite] Chang Hyung-wook(Wonju resident) : "It's nice to stroll here. I want to introduce it to the people I know when they visit Wonju. I want to show them around all 11 routes."



140 km in length. It passes through three cities and counties of southern Gangwon. Consisting of 11 routes, the trail wraps around Mt. Chiaksan. It passes famous local attractions, including Gukhyeongsa Temple, which was built during Silla King Gyeongsun and where Joseon King Taejo held worship rites, Taejongdae Resort Park where Joseon King Taejong stayed, and Yongsomak Cathedral. Hikers can choose from a variety of trails, including those running around Chiaksan Natural Forest and an 8km birch trail. Most of the routes are located on low hills and are easy to hike even for children and seniors.



[Soundbite] Kim Tae-heon(Wonju City Government) : "We expect the trail to be visited by around 550,000 people annually and contribute to the regional economy. We hope it will emerge as a tourist attraction where visitors can stay and enjoy nearby tourist sites as well."



The government of Wonju City plans to develop the trail into a top tourist attraction connected to other local tourist sites, such as the Sogeumsan Suspension Bridge.