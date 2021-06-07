CLUSTER INFECTIONS CONTINUE News Today 입력 2021.06.07 (16:07) 수정 2021.06.07 (16:53)

[Anchor Lead]



New COVID-19 infections remain high. Nearly 500 people tested positive for the virus yesterday, despite drops in testing over the weekend. Reports of sporadic cluster infections are continuing across the nation. But good news is that infections among the elderly are decreasing, as vaccinations are speeding up.



[Pkg]



South Korea added 485 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday alone. Between May 30th to June 5th, a daily average of 578 was confirmed, up 16 from the week prior. Despite this continuing spread, fewer infections are being reported among senior citizens, as vaccinations are carried out with a focus on this age group. The daily tally of infected patients aged 60 or older declined over the past month. The figure eventually fell to the 100 level. Infections at nursing facilities plunged thanks to preemptive vaccinations. They now account for less than one percent of the total number of COVID-19 cases. Despite a drop in massive cluster infections, there are continued reports of small group infections. Six more people tested positive at Garak Market in Seoul. Ten other cases were linked to a preschool in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi-do Province. In Daejeon, 13 customers of a bar and 15 members of a church tested positive. In Gangwon-do Province, nine people were found to be infected at a golf resort.



[Soundbite] Kim Boo-kyum(Prime Minister) : "For younger people this could be the last critical juncture. I ask you to exercise self-restraint and cooperate with anti-virus rules. The nation can end the battle with the coronavirus early with vaccinations accelerating now."



The government will announce new social-distancing rules next month if the daily number of infections hover below 1,000 by the end of June. The new regulations will allow private gatherings of up to eight people. The current ban on the use of most public facilities will likely be abolished. The government has collected various opinions of people from all walks of life about anti-virus measures. It plans to unveil the new guidelines in mid-June.

