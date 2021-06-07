S. KOREA-U.S. DRILLS AND N. KOREA News Today 입력 2021.06.07 (16:07) 수정 2021.06.07 (16:53)

[Anchor Lead]



In his Memorial Day address, President Moon Jae-in vowed to make a big step toward denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula. His remarks represent his determination to make Pyongyang resume dialogue. Unification Minister Lee In-young is calling for flexible policies regarding South Korea-U.S. joint military drills slated for August.



[Pkg]



North Korea's precondition for resuming dialogue is the withdrawal of what it calls hostile policies toward it. At the core of the regime's demand is the suspension of the South Korea-U.S. joint military exercises.



[Soundbite] [Korean Central TV(Workers' Party meeting, Jan. 9)] : "They keep ignoring our demand for withdrawing advanced military equipment and joint exercises with the U.S."



The joint military drills held in March were scaled down due to the pandemic. Now eyes are on the military drills scheduled for August. Some say holding large-scale field training is okay because of mass vaccinations. However, others are calling for either downsizing or suspending them in order to pave the way for dialogue. Washington is also open to policy adjustments.



[Soundbite] Paul LaCamera(Commander-designate of U.S. Forces Korea (May 18))



Unification Minister Lee In-young is stressing flexible policy coordination.



[Soundbite] Lee In-young(Minister of Unification (KBS 1TV)) : "We don't want joint military drills to contribute to escalation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula. Our government should adjust its policies in the most flexible way."



However, he added Pyongyang should also take a flexible approach, as joint military training is needed for the transfer of wartime operational control from the US to South Korea. The next military drills are just two months away. Despite Washington's friendly gestures calling for dialogue, Pyongyang has yet to respond. It remains to be seen if the joint military exercises will determine the chances of resuming dialogue.

