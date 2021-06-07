ONLINE BALLOT TO SELECT PPP LEADER News Today 입력 2021.06.07 (16:07) 수정 2021.06.07 (16:53)

Nearly 33,000 members of the main opposition People Power Party Monday began casting ballots online to select the party's new leadership. Following the two-day members' voting, the conservative party will hold public opinion polls on June 9 and 10. The new leader will be announced at a national convention on June 11, with the party members' vote accounting for 70 percent of the result and public opinion polls 30 percent. Five candidates are now vying to win the chief post, including Na Kyung-won, Lee Jun-seok and Joo Ho-young.

