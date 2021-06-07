기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

ONLINE BALLOT TO SELECT PPP LEADER
입력 2021.06.07 (16:07) 수정 2021.06.07 (16:53) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Nearly 33,000 members of the main opposition People Power Party Monday began casting ballots online to select the party's new leadership. Following the two-day members' voting, the conservative party will hold public opinion polls on June 9 and 10. The new leader will be announced at a national convention on June 11, with the party members' vote accounting for 70 percent of the result and public opinion polls 30 percent. Five candidates are now vying to win the chief post, including Na Kyung-won, Lee Jun-seok and Joo Ho-young.
  • ONLINE BALLOT TO SELECT PPP LEADER
    • 입력 2021-06-07 16:07:40
    • 수정2021-06-07 16:53:46
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Nearly 33,000 members of the main opposition People Power Party Monday began casting ballots online to select the party's new leadership. Following the two-day members' voting, the conservative party will hold public opinion polls on June 9 and 10. The new leader will be announced at a national convention on June 11, with the party members' vote accounting for 70 percent of the result and public opinion polls 30 percent. Five candidates are now vying to win the chief post, including Na Kyung-won, Lee Jun-seok and Joo Ho-young.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!