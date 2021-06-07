KIM JIN-WOOK AND KIM OH-SOO TO MEET News Today 입력 2021.06.07 (16:07) 수정 2021.06.07 (17:19)

[Anchor Lead]



Kim Jin-wook, the head of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, and new Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo are to meet Tuesday for the first time. The two institutions have been at odds over the issue of case transfer and other matters. It remains to be seen whether the two chiefs can find ways to narrow their differences.



[Pkg]



New Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo had mentioned in his inauguration address that he wanted to improve relations with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.



[Soundbite] Kim Oh-soo(Prosecutor General (Jun. 1)) : "We must respect other institutions like the courts, CIO, and police while engaging in humble dialogue and cooperating with them. Any difference in opinion should be addressed with people’s well-being in mind."



Tomorrow, a week into his tenure, the chief prosecutor and CIO head Kim Jin-wook will meet for the first time. The time and agenda items of their meeting are yet to be determined. The two institutions have recently been at odds over issues such as case transfers. One example is when they passed the case involving the former vice justice minister Kim Hak-eui’s travel ban between themselves in March. They had clashed over whether to indict the chief of the Seoul Central Prosecutors’ Office Lee Seong-yoon. The CIO asked the prosecution to conduct an investigation only and not decide on indictment. However, the prosecutors’ office rejected the request and sent Lee to trial. Recently, the CIO asked the prosecution to transfer three prosecutors involved in this case, including former chief of the Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office Moon Hong-seong. The CIO may again disagree with the prosecution over the transfer of cases involving prosecutors. This is why attention is on Tuesday's meeting between the heads of the prosecution and CIO. It remains to be seen whether they can resolve their thorny relations.

