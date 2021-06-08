GOVT’S VACCINATION PLANS News Today 입력 2021.06.08 (15:30) 수정 2021.06.08 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



As elderly vaccinated people slowly return to pre-pandemic life the government plans to administer at least one dose to 70 percent of the nation's population by the third quarter of this year. Starting next month, those in their 50s will be able to receive their first shots.



[Pkg]



A soup kitchen for seniors is open again, ending its pandemic-related suspension.



[Soundbite] "What's your name?"



It had been closed for some 190 days. But it resumed operations, as more people got vaccinated. A serving of hot food was what the elderly people needed. But they are happier to come and meet other people.



[Soundbite] Kim Sobok-soon(Aged 91(Vaccinated person)) : "It is great. It is really good to come here and talk to other people."



Culture classes and centers for senior citizens have also expanded their operations.



[Soundbite] Kim Soo-young(Yangcheon-gu District Office Head) : "We can gather and meet together again. It feels like we are returning to pre-pandemic life."



Vaccinations began on Monday for those aged between 60 and 64 and troops younger than 30. The Janssen vaccine provided by the U.S. will be administered from Thursday. Essential workers and people residing and working at vulnerable facilities who are younger than 30 will receive vaccines starting next Tuesday. The government expects as many as 14 million people will get vaccinated within the first half of the year. It plans to administer at least the first jab to 36 million people or 70 percent of the population by the third quarter. Starting next month, vaccines will be given to younger people. They include those in their 50s, high school seniors and teachers at preschools and daycare centers as well as elementary, middle and high schools.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "We will be able to expect drops in infections and eventually reduce the burden of the anti-virus campaign significantly. People will gradually return to pre-pandemic life."



In order to boost capacities to administer Pfizer vaccines, the government will establish 16 more inoculation centers across the nation. It will also offer incentives to local governments with high vaccination rates, such as easing social-distancing and anti-virus rules.

GOVT’S VACCINATION PLANS

입력 2021-06-08 15:30:37 수정 2021-06-08 16:46:35 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



As elderly vaccinated people slowly return to pre-pandemic life the government plans to administer at least one dose to 70 percent of the nation's population by the third quarter of this year. Starting next month, those in their 50s will be able to receive their first shots.



[Pkg]



A soup kitchen for seniors is open again, ending its pandemic-related suspension.



[Soundbite] "What's your name?"



It had been closed for some 190 days. But it resumed operations, as more people got vaccinated. A serving of hot food was what the elderly people needed. But they are happier to come and meet other people.



[Soundbite] Kim Sobok-soon(Aged 91(Vaccinated person)) : "It is great. It is really good to come here and talk to other people."



Culture classes and centers for senior citizens have also expanded their operations.



[Soundbite] Kim Soo-young(Yangcheon-gu District Office Head) : "We can gather and meet together again. It feels like we are returning to pre-pandemic life."



Vaccinations began on Monday for those aged between 60 and 64 and troops younger than 30. The Janssen vaccine provided by the U.S. will be administered from Thursday. Essential workers and people residing and working at vulnerable facilities who are younger than 30 will receive vaccines starting next Tuesday. The government expects as many as 14 million people will get vaccinated within the first half of the year. It plans to administer at least the first jab to 36 million people or 70 percent of the population by the third quarter. Starting next month, vaccines will be given to younger people. They include those in their 50s, high school seniors and teachers at preschools and daycare centers as well as elementary, middle and high schools.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "We will be able to expect drops in infections and eventually reduce the burden of the anti-virus campaign significantly. People will gradually return to pre-pandemic life."



In order to boost capacities to administer Pfizer vaccines, the government will establish 16 more inoculation centers across the nation. It will also offer incentives to local governments with high vaccination rates, such as easing social-distancing and anti-virus rules.