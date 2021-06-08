CHANGES IN SENIOR LIFE STYLES News Today 입력 2021.06.08 (15:30) 수정 2021.06.08 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The results of a government survey on the elderly population show more than 70 percent of working seniors have jobs to make a living. As more and more elderly people become financially independent, fewer of them want to live with their children.



[Pkg]



This 71-year-old woman participates in asenior hiring project run by the local district office. She commutes to a cafeteria three times a week to cook. You may assume it's difficult but she says she enjoys the work.



[Soundbite] Han Chu-ja(71) : "I can earn money to pay for my own medicine and food. It's rewarding. I hope I can stay healthy so I can continue working."



Four out of ten elderly residents in Korea are engaged in economic activities. About half of them have blue-collar jobs. They are followed by jobs in farming and then the service sector. In 2008, the median income of elderly workers stood at 7 million won. Last year it was found to have more than doubled. This can be attributed to an increase in wages and private pension funds. The largest portion of seniors' incomes came from public payments such as the national pension and state subsidies, which account for 27.5 percent. However, that amount still lags behind the OECD average. More than 73 percent of the respondents said they worked to make a living. As more elderly become financially independent, they are more inclined to live separately from their children. In 2008, about 32 percent of the polled said they wanted to live with their children. Last year that percentage fell to 12.8 percent. Nearly 80 percent of the elderly live either alone or with just their spouse.



[Soundbite] Yang Sung-il(Vice minister of health and welfare) : "The percentage of seniors who keep in touch with their friends rose from 64.2 percent in 2008 to 71 percent in 2020. This shows that elderly residents are leading more diverse lifestyles that don't necessarily focus on their families only."



The survey was conducted by the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs on some 10,000 seniors over nine months last year. The confidence level is 95 percent, plus/minus 1 percent.

CHANGES IN SENIOR LIFE STYLES

입력 2021-06-08 15:30:37 수정 2021-06-08 16:46:35 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The results of a government survey on the elderly population show more than 70 percent of working seniors have jobs to make a living. As more and more elderly people become financially independent, fewer of them want to live with their children.



[Pkg]



This 71-year-old woman participates in asenior hiring project run by the local district office. She commutes to a cafeteria three times a week to cook. You may assume it's difficult but she says she enjoys the work.



[Soundbite] Han Chu-ja(71) : "I can earn money to pay for my own medicine and food. It's rewarding. I hope I can stay healthy so I can continue working."



Four out of ten elderly residents in Korea are engaged in economic activities. About half of them have blue-collar jobs. They are followed by jobs in farming and then the service sector. In 2008, the median income of elderly workers stood at 7 million won. Last year it was found to have more than doubled. This can be attributed to an increase in wages and private pension funds. The largest portion of seniors' incomes came from public payments such as the national pension and state subsidies, which account for 27.5 percent. However, that amount still lags behind the OECD average. More than 73 percent of the respondents said they worked to make a living. As more elderly become financially independent, they are more inclined to live separately from their children. In 2008, about 32 percent of the polled said they wanted to live with their children. Last year that percentage fell to 12.8 percent. Nearly 80 percent of the elderly live either alone or with just their spouse.



[Soundbite] Yang Sung-il(Vice minister of health and welfare) : "The percentage of seniors who keep in touch with their friends rose from 64.2 percent in 2008 to 71 percent in 2020. This shows that elderly residents are leading more diverse lifestyles that don't necessarily focus on their families only."



The survey was conducted by the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs on some 10,000 seniors over nine months last year. The confidence level is 95 percent, plus/minus 1 percent.