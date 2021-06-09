기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum announced today that the government is discussing with nations that have COVID-19 under control to allow individuals who have been vaccinated to go on group travels as early as in July. He added that vaccinated individuals will be exempt from isolation once they test negative at the time of departure and entry and emphasized that overseas travel will signal the long-awaited return to normal. Also, the adjusted social distancing guidelines to be implemented next week will be finalized this Friday, so the disease control situation must be stabilized over the next three weeks to facilitate the vaccination schedule and revision of social distancing measures in July.
- GOV’T TO ALLOW INT’L TRAVEL
