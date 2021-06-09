S. KOREA’S VACCINATION ROLLOUT News Today 입력 2021.06.09 (15:15) 수정 2021.06.09 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



More than 9 million people in Korea have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That's 17.9 percent of the country's population. The government believes 20 percent of the population will have been immunized by the end of this week. Nearly half of seniors who are 60 and up have been inoculated. As many as 80 percent of them will likely be vaccinated by July.



[Pkg]



On Monday some 850,000 people received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the highest daily number since mass vaccinations began in Korea 103 days ago. So far more than 9 million people in the nation have received the first dose. This week the number of those immunized will likely reach 20 percent of the population. Nearly half of seniors who are 60 and up have been inoculated -- more than 70 percent of those 80 and older, 66 percent of people in their 70s, and about 31 percent of those in their 60s.



More than 80 percent of those aged 60 and up are expected to be inoculated in the coming days.



[Soundbite] Lee Sang-won(Central Disease Control HQs) : "More than 25% of the population will likely be immunized earlier than scheduled. This will contribute to a decrease in deaths and severe cases."



There are more vaccination sites and health workers available now, but vaccine supply remains sluggish. All AstraZeneca vaccine vials scheduled to be brought to Korea in the first half of the year have already arrived. But 510,000 more doses are needed to vaccinate everyone with appointments. Some of them will have to wait until next month. As for the Pfizer vaccine, only 200,000 doses are available this month. Additional doses will likely be brought in July.



[Soundbite] Kim Ki-nam(COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force) : "By using LDS syringes, we will administer as many remaining doses as possible to those who have appointments."



While more people are getting vaccinated, cluster outbreaks continue, mostly at restaurants. This year alone 922 infections occurred at restaurants and bars, mostly due to poor ventilation. Health authorities say droplets disappear much faster when facilities keep all their doors open, including ancillary entrances. They are once again stressing the importance of ventilation to prevent the spread of the virus.

