SUSPECTED LAWMAKERS OF LAND SPECULATION News Today 입력 2021.06.09 (15:15) 수정 2021.06.09 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The ruling Democratic Party has released the names of 12 members suspected of being involved in illegal real estate transactions. They were asked to leave the party on their own. This is so they be caninvestigated as independent individuals and return to the party if they are cleared. Meanwhile, the main opposition People Power Party, when all of its members were pressured to be investigated for possible property speculations, said it will ask the Board of Audit and Inspection to investigate its members. However, lawmakers are not eligible for BAI probes.



[Pkg]



The Democratic Party leadership asked its members suspected of real estate speculation to leave the party. There are 12 DP members on that list whose names have been revealed publicly. The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission notified the party that representatives Kim Han-jung, Seo Young-seok, and Lim Jong-seong are suspected of using classified inside information. Kim Ju-young, Kim Hoi-jae, Moon Jin-seok and Youn Mee-hyang allegedly asked to borrow other people's names for real estate deals. Yang Yiwon-young, Oh Young-hun, Yoon Jae-kab, Kim Soo-heung, and Woo Sang-ho are suspected of violating the Farmland Act. The party leaders suggested all the suspected members leave the party. The proportional representatives, who will lose their parliamentary seat once they depart the DP, will be expelled from the party.



[Soundbite] Koh Yong-jin(DP Senior Spokesman) : "It may be a disproportionate preemptive measure, but in order to dispel people's distrust, we hope that they give up their position as ruling party members and be investigated fairly as independents to clear all suspicions."



It didn't take the party leaders even a day to make this decision after receiving the commission's report. This harsh measure taken without hearing from the suspected lawmakers is unprecedented. Some leaders argued that some of the allegations were minor and that the responses were too disproportionate. But the leaders are known to have concluded that such unpopular real estate issues cannot be ignored. The leadership asked the accused members to cooperate fully with the investigation and follow the party's decision, promising to allow them back in if they are cleared. The Democratic Party also pressured the People Power Party to come under investigation.



[Soundbite] Yun Ho-jung(DP Floor Leader) : "If the PPP wants to open up a new future, the five party leader candidates should vote on the real estate speculation investigation before a new leader is elected."



In response, the PPP suggested that its party members be probed by the Bureau of Audit and Inspection. The party said that the anti-corruption commission report cannot be trusted since the commission is headed by a former DP member.



[Soundbite] Kang Min-kuk(PPP Floor Spokesperson) : "We will ensure fairness by requesting investigation from the BAI, an organization independent from authority."



But according to Article 24 of the Board of Audit and Inspection Act, National Assembly representatives are excluded from BAI investigations. So the real estate speculation allegations of lawmakers, in principle, are not subject to a BAI probe. The main opposition claimed that they can request the BAI's audit on public interest, but this issue is likely to be the first challenge for the new party leader to be elected on Friday.

