Unlike the People Power Party that plans to ask the Board of Audit and Inspection to probe their members for real estate speculations, the five non-negotiation parties, including the Justice Party, the Open Democratic Party and the People's Party, have decided to ask the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission to look into all of their members for any misconduct related to real estate transactions. The floor leaders of these parties visited the Commission today and submitted the consent forms for the provision of personal information. Previously, the Democratic Party asked the Commission to investigate all of its members, which led to the allegation lodged against 12 lawmakers.

Justice Minister Park Beom-kye told reporters today that he had met with Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo last night to narrow the legalistic gap over the reform plan of the Prosecutors' Office. The Minister said that since the matter was so serious, he had requested the sudden meeting to which the prosecutor general agreed and that they had a comprehensive conversation. Prior to the meeting, the Supreme Prosecutor's Office had been opposing the Justice Ministry's reorganization plan for the Prosecutors' Office, claiming that the plan could be in violation of the law and undermine the prosecutors' political neutrality.

