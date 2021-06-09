PILOT EJECTS FROM KF-16 FIGHTER JET News Today 입력 2021.06.09 (15:15) 수정 2021.06.09 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



An Air Force pilot on Tuesday made an emergency exit from a KF-16 fighter jet during takeoff on the runway at an air base in Chungcheongnam-do Province. The pilot is fortunately safe but the incident has prompted the Air Force to suspend all flights of combat wing fighter jets to look into the cause of the mishap.



[Pkg]



The South Korean Air Force's 20th Fighter Wing in Seosan, Chungcheongnamdo Province. A KF-16 enters the airstrip for takeoff. The jet accelerates but when it's just about to take off Fire reportedly broke out from the engine when the fuel combustion device was activated to ramp up thrust. Seeing the flames, the pilot tried to stop the engine in accordance with contingency procedures but smoke seeped into the cockpit. Inevitably, he had to make an emergency exit. His seat ejected, then the parachute unfolded. The Air Force said the pilot is safe and the aircraft remains on the runway. Following the incident, operations of all fighter jets including the KF-16 have been suspended. This is because the accident may have been caused by issues in fuel or parts and components that are also used in other military aircraft. The Air Force said the suspension is a normal procedure and assured there are no setbacks to combat readiness citing the presence of emergency standby forces.



[Soundbite] Lt. Col. Choi Yun-seok(ROK Air Force public relations) : "Regardless of the suspension, each air base is operating fighter jets on standby which are ready to respond to orders any time. There are no concerns on air defense readiness."



An investigation team led by the Vice Air Force Chief of Staff will be set up, to determine the exact cause of the incident. The KF-16 is the main fighter jet used by the South Korean Air Force. There are currently some 130 units.

