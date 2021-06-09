LIFE OF LATE YOO SANG-CHUL News Today 입력 2021.06.09 (15:15) 수정 2021.06.09 (16:51)

[Anchor Lead]



Condolences are pouring in for footballer and former coach Yoo Sang-chul who died of cancer. He was a key member of the national team in the 2002 South Korea-Japan FIFA World Cup when Korea reached the last four in the tournament. Yoo was praised as the best multiplayer in Korean football history. Today, we look back on his life.



[Pkg]



No more pain. The late Yoo Sang-chul smiles in this photo laid at his funeral. His colleagues turned out in droves to pay respect to the soccer hero. Yoo died at the tender age of 49. Mourners lament that he passed away too quickly.



[Soundbite] Hong Myung-bo(Coach, Ulsan Hyundai FC) : "It's difficult to accept the reality that he is gone, and at such an age."



Yoo was coaching K League club Incheon United when he was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in November 2019. Despite battling cancer, the coach led his team to remain in K League One, the top flight of South Korean football, and when stepping down, he promised fans that he would return.



[Soundbite] "You can do it, Sang-chul."



[Soundbite] Yoo Sang-chul(Ex-coach, Incheon United FC(2019)) : "I won't forget this moment and hopefully we can be together next year as well."



Yoo then focused on his health and at one point, his condition appeared to improve with cancer cells having regressed. But it relapsed late last year and Yoo ultimately could not keep his promise.



[Soundbite] Lee Chun-soo(2002 World Cup S. Korean national team member) : "He was getting better and continued to say that he wanted to return to keep the promise made with fans."



Yoo set the standard for all-rounders. His national team debut goal came in a match against Japan during the 1994 Hiroshima Asian Games. His career coincides with the most glorious moments in Korean football history, including an equalizer against Belgium in the 1998 World Cup and his famed goal in the 2002 World Cup game versus Poland which led to South Korea's momentous semifinals finish. Yoo was to further blossom as a coach after retirement. But that second chapter in his career was cut short. The funeral is hosted with support from the state football association. The coffin left the funeral home early Wednesday.

