GOV’T INVESTIGATES BUILDING COLLAPSE

[Anchor Lead]



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport is conducting its own on-site investigation into the collapse of a building in the southwestern city of Gwangju. The investigation will focus on checking whether or not laws were violated in maintaining and managing the building. Following the building's collapse on Wednesday afternoon, the ministry immediately formed a disaster management taskforce headed by its minister. It also sent officials and experts to the site to find the cause of the collapse.

