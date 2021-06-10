기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport is conducting its own on-site investigation into the collapse of a building in the southwestern city of Gwangju. The investigation will focus on checking whether or not laws were violated in maintaining and managing the building. Following the building's collapse on Wednesday afternoon, the ministry immediately formed a disaster management taskforce headed by its minister. It also sent officials and experts to the site to find the cause of the collapse.
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport is conducting its own on-site investigation into the collapse of a building in the southwestern city of Gwangju. The investigation will focus on checking whether or not laws were violated in maintaining and managing the building. Following the building's collapse on Wednesday afternoon, the ministry immediately formed a disaster management taskforce headed by its minister. It also sent officials and experts to the site to find the cause of the collapse.
- GOV’T INVESTIGATES BUILDING COLLAPSE
-
- 입력 2021-06-10 15:33:43
- 수정2021-06-10 16:46:05
[Anchor Lead]
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport is conducting its own on-site investigation into the collapse of a building in the southwestern city of Gwangju. The investigation will focus on checking whether or not laws were violated in maintaining and managing the building. Following the building's collapse on Wednesday afternoon, the ministry immediately formed a disaster management taskforce headed by its minister. It also sent officials and experts to the site to find the cause of the collapse.
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport is conducting its own on-site investigation into the collapse of a building in the southwestern city of Gwangju. The investigation will focus on checking whether or not laws were violated in maintaining and managing the building. Following the building's collapse on Wednesday afternoon, the ministry immediately formed a disaster management taskforce headed by its minister. It also sent officials and experts to the site to find the cause of the collapse.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-