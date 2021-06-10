기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

GOV’T INVESTIGATES BUILDING COLLAPSE
입력 2021.06.10 (15:33) 수정 2021.06.10 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport is conducting its own on-site investigation into the collapse of a building in the southwestern city of Gwangju. The investigation will focus on checking whether or not laws were violated in maintaining and managing the building. Following the building's collapse on Wednesday afternoon, the ministry immediately formed a disaster management taskforce headed by its minister. It also sent officials and experts to the site to find the cause of the collapse.
  • GOV’T INVESTIGATES BUILDING COLLAPSE
    • 입력 2021-06-10 15:33:43
    • 수정2021-06-10 16:46:05
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport is conducting its own on-site investigation into the collapse of a building in the southwestern city of Gwangju. The investigation will focus on checking whether or not laws were violated in maintaining and managing the building. Following the building's collapse on Wednesday afternoon, the ministry immediately formed a disaster management taskforce headed by its minister. It also sent officials and experts to the site to find the cause of the collapse.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!