VACCINATED INDIVIDUALS SURPASS 10 MILLION News Today 입력 2021.06.10 (15:33) 수정 2021.06.10 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Reservists in Korea can receive the Janssen vaccine from Thursday. People under 30 will be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine starting next week. The number of those who have received the first dose surpassed 10 million in Korea after 105 days since vaccinations began.



[Pkg]



The single-dose Janssen vaccine will be administered in South Korea for the first time starting Thursday. Those eligible include some 890,000 reservists older than 30 and civil defense members. Remaining doses will be first administered to people aged 60 and up. Younger people can make vaccine appointments on social media. From next week, essential workers in their 20s as well as medical personnel and some teachers will be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. Reservations for 200,000 doses were initially to be received until June 15, but they were booked up earlier than scheduled. Those eligible for immunization that failed to make vaccine appointments or were omitted from the list will be able to do so late this month and early next month. More and more people are willing to get vaccinated -- as many as 800,000 a day. The number of those who received the first dose in Korea surpassed 10 million on Thursday.



[Soundbite] Kim Boo-kyum(Prime Minister) : "More than 5 million people have booked vaccine appointments this week and next. It's now time to focus on safe and speedy vaccination. Experts say caution is required following immunization."



[Soundbite] Yeom Ho-ki(Korea Medical Association) : "Some people say one should take Vitamin C and exercise after getting vaccinated. What you should do after vaccination is take a good rest for about half an hour, and avoid strenuous activities for one or two days."



With 500,000 doses of the AZ vaccine lacking, health authorities say everyone who wants to be immunized will be able to get vaccinated using low dead space syringes and vaccines at public health centers.

