[Anchor Lead]



The main opposition People Power Party's floor leader Kim Ki-hyun slammed the government for scaling down another criminal case involving an official in power. His remarks came after the police denied the allegations that undue influence had been exercised to hide an assault case involving former Vice Justice Minister Lee Yong-gu. Kim insisted that it is another example of unethical practices to cover up criminal cases involving powerful people, which are rampant across the police, prosecution, Justice Ministry and even the presidential office. He condemned the police for closing Lee's case only by punishing lower, working-level police officials and leaving the key figures protected.

The auction house Seoul Auction will hold the last auction of this year's first half at its Gangnam branch on June 22. A total of 204 artworks, valued at some 23 billion won, will be put up for sale at the auction. One of them is renowned Korean artist Lee Jung-seob's 1954 painting of his family. They also include works by Kim Whan-ki, Marc Chagall, Gerhard Richter and Yayoi Kusama.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2021-06-10 15:33:44 수정 2021-06-10 16:46:07 News Today

