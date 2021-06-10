기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
"Sochang," a natural fabric made of cotton, used to be the regional specialty of Ganghwado Island until the 1960-70s. But it gave way to cheap chemical textiles. Recently eco-friendly fabrics including the Ganghwa Sochang are receiving the spotlight for their properties to prevent skin disorders.
[Pkg]
Kim Chang-hyun is a cotton weaving master with more than 50 years of experience. From washing the yarn to drying it in the sun for several days to weaving -- everything is done by hand. Kim works with his wife and daughter to save labor costs and preserve the tradition of the Ganghwa Sochang fabric.
[Soundbite] Kim Chang-hyun(Sochang weaving master) : "Fabrics made of non-bleached materials are in high demand these days. About 90 percent of our products are non-bleached."
Seven factories on Ganghwado Island produce Sochang. Quite a decline from 130 factories in the 1970s, when the fabric was highly in demand. As the popularity of natural fabrics soared, centers offering hands-on experience and selling a wide range of products made of Sochang have opened one by one.
[Soundbite] Lee Ji-young(Ganghwa County Government) : "We have put on display hygiene products that are used widely in everyday life."
Tourists are especially interested in daily items made of natural fabrics, such as diapers, handkerchiefs and foot-wrappings.
[Soundbite] Hwang Mi-kyung(Seoul resident) : "It feels good. This natural fabric feels nice. I can feel the difference after using chemical fabrics."
The 23-yarn Ganghwa Sochang is lighter than regular cotton, dries fast and becomes softer with every wash. This traditional, eco-friendly fabric is drawing the spotlight again.
- "SOCHANG" RECEIVES SPOTLIGHT
