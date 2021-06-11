DISPUTE OVER RULING ON FORCED LABOR VICTIMS News Today 입력 2021.06.11 (15:08) 수정 2021.06.11 (16:53)

[Anchor Lead]



Controversy over the Seoul Central District Court's latest verdict against the victims of Japanese wartime forced labor continues to escalate. The verdict runs counter to a Supreme Court court ruling issued three years ago. The chief of a higher court has posted a message harshly criticizing the ruling.



[Pkg]



The Seoul Central District Court has ruled that the victims of Japan's wartime forced labor are not qualified to file lawsuits against Japanese companies. Gwangju High Court chief Hwang Byung-ha blasted the verdict, calling it "nonsense." He wrote it in a reply to a message written by another court official who criticized the verdict for saying the colonial rule was not illegal. Hwang says the illegality of compensation for the victims of forced labor must be judged in line with domestic law. His remarks rebut the Seoul court's verdict that cites the Vienna Convention to restrict the plaintiffs' constitutional right of access to courts. Hwang also pointed out that nobody disagrees with the unlawfulness of forcing someone to work without proper remuneration. It's unprecedented for a judge to unleash criticism of a ruling issued by colleagues. Civic groups also blasted the latest verdict for disparaging the Supreme Court's verdict issued three years ago. They cited the precedents of recognizing victims' rights to demand compensation for forced conscription and illegal colonization.



[Soundbite] Chang Ae-rin(Young Korean Academy) : "By turning away from the victims' suffering and siding with the Japanese far-right, the judges neglected their duty to protect human rights."



The victims' bereaved families plan to appeal as early as Friday.

