JUNE DEMOCRATIC STRUGGLE ANNIVERSARY News Today 입력 2021.06.11

[Anchor Lead]



June 10 marked the 34th anniversary of the June Democratic Struggle, which paved the way for permitting direct election of the President. At a ceremony marking the historic event, 29 people received medals for for their contributions to establishing democracy in Korea. A groundbreaking ceremony of a memorial hall dedicated to the nation's pro-democracy movements also took place.



[Pkg]



A ceremony marking the 34th anniversary of the June pro-democracy movement was held at the former Anti-Communist Investigation Office of the Korean National Security Headquarters in Namyeong-dong. It used to be a venue of tortures and human rights abuse during the military regime. Late activist Park Jong-chul and former lawmaker Kim Keun-tae were also tortured here for participating in pro-democracy activities. The government has awarded 29 pro-democracy and human rights activists with medals. The Moran medal, the second-highest grade in the Order of Civil Merit, has been awarded posthumously to 25 people, including late activist Kye Hun-je and late Democratic Party Rep. Kim Keun-tae, for their sacrifices and dedication to promoting democracy and political reform in Korea.



[Soundbite] Kim Boo-kyum(Prime Minister) : "The government will make sure that our future generations remember those who gave their lives to establish democracy in modern-day Korea."



It's the second time the Moon administration presented medals at the June 10th memorial ceremony. A groundbreaking ceremony of a memorial hall dedicated to pro-democracy movements also took place. In 2018, the government vowed to renovate the former Anti-Communist Branch of the Korean National Security Headquarters into a memorial hall. The construction plan was ready, and the ground breaking ceremony for the new facility finally took place.



[Soundbite] Ven. Jiseon(Korea Democracy Foundation) : We will do our best so that this memorial hall can teach the public about the history of democratic movements and pave the way for the future of Korean democracy."



The government plans to finish construction by March 2023 and open the memorial hall in June the same year.

