GOV'T TO EASE RESTRICTIONS

[Anchor Lead]



Last week, new COVID-19 infections dropped nearly ten percent week on week. Analysts attribute this fall to accelerating vaccinations. The government will ease regulations on crowd capacity at sporting events and concert venues starting today.



[Pkg]



A baseball park in Jamsil, Seoul. Spectators enter the facility, but it's not fully packed. This is because the stadium is allowed to fill only ten percent of its seats amid the pandemic. However, crowd capacity at sporting events and concert venues will be increased starting Monday. At outdoor sporting events, stadiums will be filled to 30 percent of capacity in the capital area. In other regions, it's raised to 50 percent. Music concert venues will be allowed to accept up to 4,000 people.



[Soundbite] Kim Boo-kyum(Prime Minister) : "We will increase crowd capacity at outdoor sporting events and concert venues to test and prove that the nation's anti-virus measures are effective."



On Sunday, the nation's daily COVID-19 tally dropped to the 400 level for the first time in five days. Last week's average daily tally fell nearly ten percent, compared to a week earlier. The case fatality rate decreased from 1.8 percent early this year to 1.34 percent. Health officials concluded the key contributing factor is vaccination of the elderly. But reports of sporadic cluster infections continue to pop up. Twelve more employees from the same workplace in Songpa-gu District, Seoul, tested positive for the virus. New group infections were also reported from an English language school in Yeongcheon of Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, a restaurant in Busan and a bar in Gwangju. The current social distancing rules and a ban on private gatherings of over five people will be extended for three more weeks to July 4, as vaccinations of senior citizens will be completed by the end of this month.



[Soundbite] Sohn Young-rae(Central Disaster Management HQs) : "COVID-19-caused deaths or the case fatality rate will significantly drop if 25 percent of the nation's population, including the elderly, is vaccinated."



Authorities warned of another possible wave of infections during the vacation season with many people traveling around. The government asked people to go on vacation only with their families, possibly during off-peak season.

